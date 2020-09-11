Hainan to host World New Energy Vehicle Conference in September

HAIKOU, September 11. /TASS/. The World New Energy Vehicle Conference will be held from September 27 to 30 in the city of Haikou, the administrative center of the southern Chinese province of Hainan, reported www.hinews.cn.

According to the news outlet, the main topic of the event will be "Joint overcoming of temporary difficulties, cross-border interaction, mutually beneficial cooperation." The event will touch upon such issues as sustainable development of the industry amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the introduction of high technologies and innovations in the production of vehicles using alternative energy sources.

As indicated in the material, some of the events of the conference will be held online. According to the program, two plenary sessions, six international forums, a closed high-level meeting, and a Sino-German forum are planned to be held within four days. Germany is one of the main guests of this year's congress, according to Nanhaiwan.

The Hainan authorities are actively promoting the development of car industry on alternative energy sources. A number of themed events are held on the island every year. Thus, in October last year in Haikou, the Fiurth Hainan Exhibition of Vehicles on Alternative Energy Sources was held with more than 100 companies' participance. In July 2019, the World New Energy Vehicle Conference ​​​​was held in Boao in the north-east of the province, the participants of which - more than 80 manufacturing companies - presented the latest innovations and achievements in the field of eco-friendly vehicles.

To the year 2030 with no gas

In order to combat environment pollution and protect ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling cars with conventional gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030. For these purposes, the government will encourage the residents to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the infrastructure necessary for them.

Starting from August 1, 2018, the authorities have already introduced a special quota for obtaining state-standard numbers for ordinary types of vehicles. Meanwhile, according to the last year's data, there were more than 23,000 "green" cars registered on Hainan, which is about 1.8% of the total number of cars on the island. In order to service eco-friendly vehicles there are more than 4.600 charging stationins in the province.

Since 2019, according to the authorities, all companies and state-owned enterprises on the island are committed to switching to "green" cars. By 2030, they plan to install about 940,000 spots for recharging electric and hybrid cars on the island.