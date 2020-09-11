About 1.8 mln customers visited Hainan's duty free stores in July-August

HAIKOU, September 11. /TASS/. A total of 1.8 million customers visited duty free shops on Hainan in July-August — two months after the increase of an individual quota for the purchase of goods. According to www.hinews.cn, this figure was by 60% higher than the one recorded in the same period last year.

The daily customers flow for July-August at Hainan duty free stores, according to official data, exceeded 30,000 people. The growing interest in purchasing goods in duty free shops, the resource writes, has also led to an increase in the number of guests in hotels in Sanya's Khaitan Bay area, where the duty free cluster is located. Their occupancy for the indicated period stood at 100% daily.

From July to August, according to customs data, sales of duty free shops on Hainan amounted to 5.85 billion yuan (about $ 816 million). This indicator increased by 221.9% in annual terms. Such a high growth rate of sales over the past two months was noted following an increase of the quota for one person for duty free purchases in the province from 30,000 to 100,000 yuan (from $ 4,200 to 14,200), as well as expanding the list of duty free goods from 38 to 45 positions.

There are currently four duty free shops on the island: two of them are located in the provincial capital, Haikou, and the rest — in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao. Last week, the local authorities announced three more duty free shops will open in the province by the end of 2020 in Sanya.

Duty-free shops are part of the government's plan to promote international tourism in Hainan. By the end of this year, it is planned to open three more new duty-free shops. The authorities explained the need to increase the number of duty free shops in the province by the growing number of tourists and the high demand for duty-free goods. All three new stores will be located in the resort town of Sanya. One of them will open at the airport, and the other two - in the suburbs.