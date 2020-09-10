Materials from '100% Tatarstan' business platform to be saved

KAZAN, September 10. /TASS/. Intellectual business space "100% Tatarstan" provides viewers with full information about the republic, its base of video materials will be preserved, announced the President of the Republic Rustam Minnikhanov at the panel discussion of "100% Tatarstan" platform.

"This platform provides full information about the republic, about our partners. <...> We did not even know what this forum would be like in the future, for 12 days — and we see how interesting and new this format is. We suggested that this entire base would remain because [this] is the most unique material about the republic, "he said.

From August 30 to September 10, online events about the experience of the republic were held on the sidelines of the intellectual business space "100% Tatarstan". It is also a communication platform that brings together citizens, business representatives, authorities and leading experts who discussed topics for the further strategic development of the region. The forum's program consists of more than 100 sessions in 21 areas, including medicine, agriculture, tourism, investment and entrepreneurship.