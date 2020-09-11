Belarus submits proposals on air service resumption to Russia

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. Belarus has submitted its proposals on formation of a joint plan on gradual resumption of air service between the countries to the Russian side, a representative of the Belarusian Ministry of Transportation and Communications told TASS on Friday.

"The Transport Ministry’s aviation department has submitted proposals that may be included in the plan of action on [air] service resumption," he said, adding that those proposals are expected to become a talking point for the sides. "That issue will probably be discussed at the top level in the near future," the representative noted.

Russia completely halted regular and charter international air service starting March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Russian government ordered to temporarily limit the traffic across motor, railway, pedestrian and other crossing points on the Russian border, including the overland segment of the Russian-Belarusian border, starting March 30.

Moscow and Minsk negotiated gradual resumption of air service between the countries in early September. The sides decided to draft a plan on a stage-by-stage approach to that issue.