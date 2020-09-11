Cabinet greenlights amendments to Russian-Maltese convention on double taxation avoidance

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved the draft of protocol on amendments to the Russian-Maltese convention on avoidance of double taxation, press service of the cabinet reported on Friday.

"Adjustments concern an increase in tax at source regarding dividends and interest to 15%," press service said, adding that respective agreements with other countries are being revised as part of implementation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s request. Meanwhile, a number of exclusions are provided, which envision a privileged regime with the tax rate of 5% to be applied regarding dividend and interest income.

"The Finance Ministry has been tasked with holding negotiations with the Maltese side and ensuring the signing of the protocol on amendments to the convention on avoidance of double taxation," the report said.