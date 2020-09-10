Chinese living abroad eyeing Hainan free trade port's business opportunities — media

HAIKOU, September 10. /TASS/. Chinese businessmen living abroad have shown considerable interest in Hainan's free trade port development. According to the Hainan Daily, entrepreneurs invited by the local administration announced this during a business presentation held for the huaqiao — Chinese citizens who moved abroad and descendants of Chinese migrants.

More than 50 huaqiao businessmen from 14 countries have come to Hainan o learn more about the island's key industrial parks and seek opportunities for cooperation and business. They became interested in the possibilities of the free port in the fields of scientific and technological innovation, financial investment, health care, education, logistics, international trade and tourism, the publication writes.

"The construction of Hainan's Free Trade Port has just begun, and this is the best place for huaqiao businessmen to start their own business and start growing rapidly," said Wang Linda, chairman of the board of directors of Yihai Group, a real estate and education business in China, US and European countries. According to him, Yihai Group plans to take advantage of the free trade port and actively develop here.

Ji Guohui, deputy head of the Hainan International Economic Development Bureau, noted during the presentation that the province will continue to create even more business opportunities based on zero customs tariffs, low tax rates, simplified taxation and economic liberalization. According to the official, Hainan "will provide a new platform for entering the Chinese market for huaqiao-controlled enterprises from different countries."

About Hainan's free trade port

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.