Measures on economic recovery should serve Russia’s long-term development, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 10. /TASS/. The measures on economic recovery taken by the Russian authorities should serve the country’s long-term development goals, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting focused on economic issues on Thursday.

"All that we do at this stage of economic recovery should serve long-term national development goals. That should become a firm basis for structural changes," he noted.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Presidential Administration Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, deputy prime ministers Tatyana Golikova and Dmitry Grigorenko, Presidential Aide Maksim Oreshkin, Labor and Social Protection Minister Anton Kotyakov, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina are present at the meeting that is being held in a video conference format. Reports are presented on "what solutions the draft federal budget is based on, what changes are suggested to National Projects," according to President.