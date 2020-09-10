Putin urges targeted support to those who lost jobs due to crisis

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 10. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has called on the authorities to provide targeted support to those who lost their jobs during the crisis and still cannot find a job. He was speaking at a meeting on economic issues, which was held as a videoconference.

"I would like to stress that the situation on the labor market, as I said, is still tense. We need to continue providing targeted support to people who found themselves in a difficult situation and have not yet found a job," the President said.

Putin noted that although the work of enterprises, companies resumed and there are other positive trends in the economy, unemployment rate in Russia remains quite high and now exceeds 6% of the economically active population. He recalled that Russia had this unemployment rate in March 2012.

"We started - about a year and a half ago, we had 4.7%, - now it is 6.3%. It seems to be a little percentage, but this is a significant increase," the head of state noted with regret.

The President recalled that the authorities took unprecedented measures to support people who had lost jobs, in particular, the maximum amount of unemployment benefits was raised to the minimum wage level, and benefits were supplemented with payments for children.

"Of course, this also influenced the growth of this formal indicator. Previously, people did not apply for assistance, but now, when the payments became more noticeable, people came, and the number of unemployed has grown automatically. This is understandable," the Russian leader said.

Putin recalled that initially these measures were planned for a limited period of time.

"However, I would like to stress that the situation on the labor market, as I said, is still tense. <...> Today, dear colleagues, I am waiting for your proposals on how this assistance will be organized in the future," he told the meeting participants.

Putin also set a goal to bring the unemployment rate to pre-crisis level by the end of 2021.

"Let me also remind you of the priority task set for the government, namely: by the end of next year it is necessary to restore employment to the level of 2019," the head of state told the Cabinet members. He stressed that by that time the unemployment rate should not exceed "4.7% economically active population," he said.