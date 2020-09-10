Russia’s Kaspersky Lab develops consumer-grade drone defense system

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian tech company Kapersky Lab works on the Antidron system that can detect drones, approaching an object, the company CEO Yevgeny Kaspersky said in an interview for Izvestiya newspaper Thursday.

"We work on the Antidron system. It will detect approaching drones. Depending on the drone model, the system will either land it, send it back or disrupt controls," Kaspersky said.

He noted that such system is needed at sports events and at the airports, and may also be beneficial to private businesses. According to Kaspersky, sales may start in Russia and Europe simultaneously.