Weekly inflation in Russia at zero for the fourth week in a row

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Weekly inflation in Russia was zero from September 1 to 7 for the fourth successive week, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of September, consumer prices have not changed but risen 3% since the year start. Inflation was about 3.52% in annual terms as of September 7.

According to the Federal State Statistics Service, sugar rose in price by 1%, which is the highest price hike among foodstuffs. Prices of sunflower oil and cookies rose by 0.3%, wheat bread prices edged upby 0.2%, beef, canned meat, frozen fish, rennet hard and soft cheeses, pasteurized milk, butter, sour cream and caramel added 0.1%.

Meanwhile, prices for millet and buckwheat fell by 0.4%, chicken, rice and salt prices dropped by 0.3%, pork, semi-smoked and cooked smoked sausages, chicken eggs and tea became cheaper by 0.2%.

Prices for fruits and vegetables on average fell by 3.1%, in particular potatoes became 5.4% cheaper, carrots fell in price by 4.6%, apples - by 3.6%, cabbage - by 3.4%.

Among non-food essential goods, toothpaste increased in price by 0.7%, diapers for newborns, diapers for babies and dry pet food added 0.2%, laundry soap and toothbrushes - by 0.1%. Prices for toilet paper fell by 0.3%, laundry detergent - by 0.2%, and toilet soap - by 0.1%.

Among other non-food products, there was an increase in prices for passenger cars of foreign brands (+ 0.7%), shampoos (+ 0.6%), women's tights (+ 0.5%), men's socks and Russian filter cigarettes (+0, 2%), and floor-standing electric vacuum cleaners fell in price by 0.4%. The prices for motor gasoline and diesel fuel did not change.