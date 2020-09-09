Incomes of half of Russian freelancers fell during pandemic - survey

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. More than half of freelancers reported a drop in income during the pandemic, with one in four forced to cut prices for their services. This is according to a joint study by Qiwi, telecommuting exchange Freelance.ru and the National Guild of Freelancers. More than 1,200 freelancers took part in the survey.

The survey reveals that incomes of 57% of freelancers dropped in the spring and summer of 2020 decreased compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, 27% of freelancers lowered prices for services, and 11%, on the contrary, raised prices. A third of freelancers needed additional funds during the pandemic: half of them took out a loan from a bank or microfinance organization, and the other half chose to borrow money from friends and family.

According to Freelance.ru, the demand for the following services significantly decreased amid the pandemic: photography (-28%), graphic design (-25%), texts (-15%). However, there has been an increase in demand for educational (64%) and engineering (25%) services, as well as for IT services (10%). Retailers, IT companies, marketing and advertising agencies, as well as companies from the service sector were the main customers of freelance services during the pandemic, experts say.

After most of the quarantine restrictions were lifted in June, the income level of more than half (56%) of freelancers did not change, the income of 24% of freelancers continued to decline, and the income of 20% of them increased. 94% of freelancers whose incomes dropped after the lifting of quarantine restrictions are looking for and finding new sources of income.

"Only for the period of May 2020 holidays, the number of transactions in the education category in our online payment channels exceeded the May results of last year by 2.5 times. It’s not surprising that educational services have become the most popular during the period of quarantine restrictions and closed borders" Victoria Kiyachenko, Director of Mass Services Development at Qiwi, said.