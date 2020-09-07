Hainan reports 162,000 new market players in January-August

HAIKOU, September 7. /TASS/. Over 162,000 new market entities were registered on Hainan in the first eight months of 2020, which is by 19.8% more than in the same period in 2019, reported www.hinews.cn citing the provincial market regulator.

During this period, according to official data, the number of new enterprises in the province increased by 75.26% in annual terms. This figure for January-August exceeded 75,000 market players. Over the past month alone, over 14,700 new enterprises were registered on Hainan, which is by 250% more than in the same period in 2019.

The local authorities have recently made great progress in significantly simplifying the procedure for registering new enterprises and approving investment projects, including those with foreign capital, through an integrated window system. All this creates favorable conditions for investors in the province.

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.

According to the program, the Chinese authorities intend to complete the creation of a free port on the territory of Hainan province by 2025: by this time, a system of free trade and investment should be set up on the island. In order to do so, the region will have to create advanced conditions for entrepreneurial activity in the country, increase the number of market entities, ensure free competition, and create the necessary legal mechanisms.

By 2035, the free port and its way of working should "become more mature." As indicated in the document, the work should be based on the principles of “freedom, justice, the rule of law and high-level control”. By this time, Hainan should ensure the freedom of trade and investment, cross-border movement of capital and people, and freight traffic. The state program emphasizes that "by the middle of this century" it is necessary "to create a fairly strong and influential high-level international free port" on Hainan.