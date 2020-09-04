Environment watchdog states "depressing" condition of number of Norilsk Nickel facilities

KOLOMNA, September 4. /TASS/. The condition of a number of Norilsk Nickel’s facilities, Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resource Usage (Rosprirodnadzor) is currently inspecting, is depressing, head of the department Svetlana Radionova said on Friday.

"We are conducting verification activities the President instructed us to carry out, and these checks, unfortunately, reveal a depressing picture at a number of facilities. <...> What we see, is that the company has something to strive for," she told reporters.

According to Radionova, the department also recorded a "strange trend": the transfer of the company's facilities from large owners to smaller ones.

"We observe one strange trend: the transfer of objects from large owners to their dependent companies, as we will call them. Since 2010, they have consistently transferred some of the facilities," she said.

After the incident at the CHPP-3 Power Plant, President Vladimir Putin instructed the competent authorities to analyze the state of facilities located on the territory of the Russian Federation that have a negative impact on the environment.

On May 29, more than 21,000 tonnes of fuel spilled after a storage tank collapsed at the Combined Heat and Power Plant CHPP-3 operated by Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a subsidiary of metals giant Norilsk Nickel, in the city of Norilsk. The fuel leaked, flooding an area of 180,000 square meters of terrain and also into local rivers, causing damage to the environment.

The Russian environmental regulator Rosprirodnadzor estimated damages to the environment from the fuel spill at about 148 bln rubles ($1.9 bln). Norilsk Nickel said it would dispute the amount of damages stated by the watchdog.