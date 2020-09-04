Media: Hainan sets up first investment fund for commercialization of research

HAIKOU, September 4. /TASS/. Chinese investment banks Kunteng and Galaxy Yanhui teamed up with network technology company Jianda Network Technology to establish Hainan's first scientific commercialization fund. According to Hainan Daily, its assets could exceed 250 million yuan (more than $ 36.5 million).

The signing ceremony of the agreement assigning the areas of responsibility took place in Hainan's administrative center, Haikou. Hainan's Science and Technology Administration and the provincial finance department. The authorities are overwhelmingly supportive of the program: they will facilitate the expansion of the new fund with the help of the state-owned company Hainan Financial Holdings.

"I hope that as many knowledge-based enterprises as possible will gain access to funding and promote Hainan's free trade port," said Xie Jing, head of Hainan's office for science and technology. According to him, this investment fund will make it possible to achieve a breakthrough and "will break the ice" for important projects.

The project aims at ensuring the introduction of inventions and advanced scientific developments into production, creating new competitive products through promising scientific research. In addition, the government thus plans to boost active work of key specialists and research centers, encourage their research, as well as improve the existing research base.

According to the local authorities, the main areas of funding are highly efficient technologies and original methods, advanced equipment and innovative products, as well as new materials. It is assumed that the funds will be primarily used for the development of the oceanic and aerospace industries, as well as in pharmaceuticals. What is more, the fund will become an “intermediary instrument” facilitating the receipt and efficient distribution of bank loans, it will mobilize social capital to boost intensive economic growth.

About Hainan's free trade port

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.