Moscow companies tap five new export markets in first half of 2020

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow companies expanded export of their products to five more markets in the first six months of 2020, the press service of the city’s entrepreneurship and innovative development department reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, producers of transport vehicles and components tapped ten new markets, firms operating in engineering and equipment production - eight markets, metal and jewelry industries - six markets. The supplies geography includes European, Asian, North and South American, Middle Eastern and African countries.

"Sectoral leaders of the capital’s non-resource and non-energy exports in terms of the number of markets covered all key regions in the first half of 2020: Europe and Asia, the US and Latin American countries, the Middle East and Africa, the Transcaucasus region and CIS states. The Moscow government actively supports the city’s companies in diversification of export destinations that can already boast successful examples," head of the department Alexei Fursin was quoted as saying.