Moscow industry back to pre-crisis level, says mayor

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Moscow authorities believe that the city’s industry has returned to the pre-crisis level, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via a videoconference on Friday.

"Overall trade and services have already reached the pre-crisis level. Industry has returned to the pre-crisis level and construction has also reached the level equal to that before the crisis. Housing delivery is slightly lower than investments themselves, though the construction industry has already reached those stages," he said.