Moscow spends about $4 bln to fight COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow has spent about 300 bln rubles (approximately $4 bln) to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic so far. This figure includes the money spent on purchasing medicine and equipment for hospitals, Moscow Deputy Mayor Vladimir Yefimov said during the Stolypin Forum on Thursday.

He added that as of now, Moscow has returned to last year’s figures in most areas. This concerns consumer demand, first and foremost, Yefimov said.

The deputy mayor added that special anti-crisis measures had been introduced to support businesses. Moscow’s measures were "a continuation of the measures approved by the Russian government," he noted. Those decisions allowed to maintain liquidity of Moscow enterprises.

"I wouldn’t say that some support measures were a mistake. We tried to use our potential as much as we could to help enterprises. Naturally, the key goal that we see before us is to saturate the market with money," Yefimov stated.

The third Stolypin Forum dubbed "The Immune System of the World Economy" is taking place in Moscow on September 3-4. Around 200 speakers from 40 countries are participating in business events offline and online. TASS is the forum’s information partner.