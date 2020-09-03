{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Moscow spends about $4 bln to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Moscow Deputy Mayor Vladimir Yefimov said that as of now, Moscow has returned to last year’s figures in most areas

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow has spent about 300 bln rubles (approximately $4 bln) to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic so far. This figure includes the money spent on purchasing medicine and equipment for hospitals, Moscow Deputy Mayor Vladimir Yefimov said during the Stolypin Forum on Thursday.

He added that as of now, Moscow has returned to last year’s figures in most areas. This concerns consumer demand, first and foremost, Yefimov said.

The deputy mayor added that special anti-crisis measures had been introduced to support businesses. Moscow’s measures were "a continuation of the measures approved by the Russian government," he noted. Those decisions allowed to maintain liquidity of Moscow enterprises.

"I wouldn’t say that some support measures were a mistake. We tried to use our potential as much as we could to help enterprises. Naturally, the key goal that we see before us is to saturate the market with money," Yefimov stated.

The third Stolypin Forum dubbed "The Immune System of the World Economy" is taking place in Moscow on September 3-4. Around 200 speakers from 40 countries are participating in business events offline and online. TASS is the forum’s information partner.

China's State Council approves project for Hainan nuclear power plant's expansion
According to the program, the second stage will take 60 months
Russia may develop 6th-generation fighter jet under MiG-Sukhoi brand
Among the typical characteristics specialists note its capability to perform combat missions without human participation and its AI, the availability of a radio-photonic radar, the ability to develop hypersonic speed and fly into the near-Earth space and employ weapons based on new physical principles
Lavrov says Western allegations of no investigation of Alexey Navalny’s incident untrue
Starting the very day this happened, the Interior Ministry initiated a pre-investigative inspections, Lavrov said
First batch of latest Armata tanks to arrive for Russian troops
The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew
Germany hashes over Nord Stream 2 sanctions with US administration
Berlin is against exterritorial sanctions of the United States, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas reiterated
Reminiscent of a bull in a china shop: Lavrov lambasts Washington’s policy on Iran
The Russian top diplomat recalled that the United States, when it already abandoned the JCPOA, tried to push through a decision that would prolong the weapons embargo on Iran, scheduled to expire in October
Russia can join ranks of top five global economies this year, presidential aide says
Russia has not dropped goals of joining the top five global economies, Maxim Oreshkin said
Russian satellite maker develops lunar navigation system with at least 24 satellites
Lunar satellites are likely to be simpler, because the ones built for Earth are multifunctional
Russia’s intelligence keeps an eye on situation in Belarus, Western plans
Earlier, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed as impermissible any foreign intervention in the country’s internal affairs and promised a firm rebuff
Russia to complete trials of advanced coastal defense missile system by late 2021
The latest system will fire Kh-35UE low-altitude anti-ship cruise missiles, according to the deputy chief designer
Technology growing increasingly fast in modern world, says Putin
According to him, the world in not easy now and is becoming more and more complicated now
Russia offers its newest Su-57 jet for exports
The Su-57 is made to destroy all kinds of air, ground and water-based targets
Press review: Russian hackers leak US voter data and German investment exits Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 1st
Russia considers US armed forces’ actions in Estonia to be extremely dangerous
The Russian Federation has repeatedly proposed to the United States and its allies to limit training activities and to divert the exercise zones from the Russia-NATO contact line
Turkey to begin tests of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine soon - health minister
The related documents have already been checked and a permit will soon be issued, Fahrettin Koca said
Lukashenko appoints new KGB and Security Council chiefs
Valery Vakulchuk, who until recently chaired the Belarusian KGB, was appointed as the security chief
Russian prosecutors ask Germany to provide Navalny’s biomaterial
Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office asked to answer nearly 20 questions on his treatment, diagnosis and results of tests
Foreign customers file requests for Russia’s advanced tank support combat vehicle
The combat vehicles were demonstrated to foreign customers at the Army-2020 forum in Kubinka last week, the defense manufacturer recalled
Putin ready to take joint efforts with China on ensuring global stability
The Russian president sent a congratulatory telegram to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on occasion of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression
About 200 extremists trained in Ukraine currently in Belarus — Lavrov
The top diplomat mentioned the ‘Stepan Bandera’s Trident,’ the ‘National Corps’ and the ‘Right Sector’ among the orchestrators of the unrest
Kremlin sees no reason to blame Navalny incident on Russia
The Kremlin hopes that Germany will share its findings on the Navalny case with Russia
Moscow Zoo announces birth of four Amur tiger cubs
These tigers are included in the Red List of Endangered Species
Russia denies NATO statement about its Su-27 fighter violating Danish border
Earlier, NATO issued a statement that that a B52 bomber of the United States Air Force was intercepted by a Russian Su-27 fighter in international airspace over the Baltic Sea
Press review: US concocts Asian NATO and Azerbaijan said to get Erdogan’s Syrian militants
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 2
Navalny could have been exposed to Novichok only in Germany, says Russian lawmaker
"Should it be done at a state level, a way would have been found to avoid and explain it", Andrei Lugovoi said
Belarus approves asymmetric list of sanctions against Baltic countries
Earlier, the Baltic countries introduced sanctions against 30 Belarussian officials. A five-year entry ban was imposed on Lukashenko, the ministers of internal affairs and justice, the prosecutor-general, presidential staff officials, Central Election Commission members and law enforcers
Poland removes Russia from list of countries with banned air service due to COVID-19
The final text of the government enactment was posted on Tuesday
Kremlin says deployment of Russian military bases in Belarus not on agenda
There are currently two Russian military facilities in the country
Russia resumes international air service with Egypt, Emirates, Maldives
Regular air service between Russia and other countries was interrupted at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic
Baltic states ban entrance to Lukashenko, 29 more Belarusian officials
The move comes amid developments that followed the recent presidential election
Vladimir Potanin tops Forbes list of Russia’s richest businessmen again, Forbes reports
Potanin is the head and beneficiary of Norilsk Nickel
Russian Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept German military plane over Baltic Sea
No violations of Russia’s state border were allowed, according to the National Defense Control Center
Lukashenko claims turned to West because of no understanding in Russia,
The Belarusian leader underscored that Minsk is forced to conduct a multi-vector policy in any situation
Press review: EU carbon tax to hit Russia and India pulls out of Russian military exercise
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 31
Biocad company to produce Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine
According to the industry and trade minister, the company was chosen at an early stage, when the vaccine was in the works
Russian economy’s dependence on oil and gas revenues declining gradually, says Kremlin
However, the process is not as fast as one would wish, the Kremlin spokesman said
Germany defies legal mechanisms of cooperation with Russia in situation with Navalny - FM
Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the German statements could become more comprehensible if their goal was to justify the previously drafted measures against Russia
Top diplomat vows response to attempts to turn Belarus away from Russia, Union State
Moscow sees no sense in establishing contacts with representatives of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition until the Council obtains a legal status and a clear program, the Russian top diplomat said
Shipbuilders to deliver cutting-edge corvette to Russian Navy by year-end
It was earlier reported that the corvette Gremyashchiy might be subsequently armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles
Greece allows entry for up to 500 Russians per week since Sept. 7
Russian citizens are required to have a negative COVID-19 test carried out by PCR method 72 hours ahead of their arrival in Greece
Current developments set Belarus’ relations with Europe back by many years — top diplomat
The Belarusian foreign minister lashed out at the idea of a peaceful revolution voiced by the European partners as, according to him, any revolution ends with bloodshed
Lukashenko says Minsk intercepted chat proving Navalny’s poisoning was utter fabrication
The German government said on Wednesday that Navalny had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
Gazprom transfers $1.35 bln to PGNiG under Stockholm Arbitration decision
According to the head of Gazprom's Financial and Economic Department, the payment will not affect the appeal process of the decision and will not damage the company's position
Germany’s claims over Navalny are another campaign against Russia, diplomat says
The German Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday said that German toxicologists had identified traces of a Novichok class agent in Navalny’s body
Post-registration phase of coronavirus vaccination to begin in Moscow on September 5-7
The trials will involve volunteers, according to the developer
Ukraine will block any attempts to maintain learning in Russian language — Kremlin
From September 1, all Ukrainian schools will switch to Ukrainian as the medium of instruction
Germany claims blogger Navalny was poisoned with Novichok class agent
Berlin will provide new information in the Alexei Navalny case to its partners in the European Union and international organizations, the German cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday
Iran nuclear deal meeting rejects US idea to reinstate sanctions — senior diplomat
The Russian deputy foreign minister emphasized that all the meeting participants again backed preserving the deal
Russia seeks a grasp of Japan’s military commitments to US — Lavrov
According to the top diplomat, Moscow stands for dialogue on the issues of security in the region where Russia borders with the Japanese islands
Moldova opens border for citizens of Russia and some other countries
Now the list includes 53 states, including the neighboring countries of Romania and Ukraine, as well as Armenia, Israel, Spain, Kazakhstan, France and a number of others
