Media: Hainan's nightlife contributes to reviving city's economy after pandemic

SANYA, September 3. /TASS/. The support and development of the night economy of Hainan's Sanya is helping to attract tourists to the city and revive its economy after the coronavirus pandemic, reported Xinhua.

According to the material, after the adoption by local authorities of regulations aimed at supporting Sanya's nightlife economy, the city has seen an influx of tourists, the number of pedestrians on the streets at night has increased significantly, as well consumption. According to the agency, the city's department for commerce has published a special guide to the resort's night attractions, which includes a list of cafes and restaurants, places to visit late in the evening and even at night, shops, a list of beautiful routes for walking.

Thus, according to Xinhua, the number of visitors to Sanya's Romance Park in July this year exceeded last year's figures. According to the director of the park, Zheng Jiejun, "the local government has provided subsidies in the amount of more than 8 million yuan (about $ 1.16 million)." “It helped us to relieve the pressure caused by the downtime due to the pandemic and get back to normal rhythm,” he explained.

The article also highlights that support from the local authorities has helped rebuild the catering industry. Many cafes, restaurants and eateries in the city have switched to 24/7 working hours, which allowed them not only to increase revenue, but also to draw new customers.

Over the entire period of the epidemic on Hainan, 171 cases of coronavirus infection were detected, 55 of which — in Sanya.