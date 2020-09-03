Moscow authorities to fund subsidized loans for SMEs by yearend

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Moscow’s government will fund subsidized rates of loans for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) provided by banks by the end of the year, head of the city’s entrepreneurship and innovative development department Aleksei Fursin said at the third Stolypin Forum on Thursday.

There are currently two subsidized lending programs - on restructuring of existing loans and a subsidized rate on new loans for business development, he noted.

"All those programs will remain in force by the end of the year," he told TASS when asked how long the program will last.

The program for subsidized lending for small and mid-sized businesses was launched in Moscow in the spring, with 11 largest banks participating in it. According to Fursin, loans restructuring has become the most demanded support measure as loans totally worth around 90 bln rubles ($1.1 bln) have been restructured on that program by now.

