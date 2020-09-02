United Shipbuilding Corporation to prepare design documents for Polyarny complex in 2021

MURMANSK, September 2. /TASS/. United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) will prepare design documents for the construction of the Polyarny maritime complex in Russia’s Arctic region by the end 2021, President of USC Alexei Rakhmanov told TASS on Wednesday.

USC plans to build the complex in the Murmansk region on the site of the SRZ-10 ship repairing yard (part of the USC).

"Currently, we are conducting a survey and working out the design documents [for the construction of the Polyarny marine complex]. Until we get a positive conclusion on the results of planning and surveying activities taking into account all the details, we will not comment on this topic for the time being. We plan to finish it [design and survey work] by the end of next year, 2021," Rakhmanov said.

In November 2019, the government of the Murmansk Region and USC signed a cooperation agreement, which implies the creation of the Polyarny complex in the Murmansk Region on the basis of the SRZ-10 ship repairing yard.

According to the regional government, the Polyarny maritime complex will provide fishing vessels with berths for mooring and anchorage, unload, receive, store and ship fish products, deeply process raw materials supplied to the shore, provide fishermen with supply services, maintenance and shipbuilding, production and repair of fishing gear and technical equipment of ships.

When signing an agreement with the Murmansk region in November 2019, Rakhmanov noted that the creation of the marine economic complex based on a shipyard is a very good example of diversification and an important milestone on the way to successful coexistence of civil and military enterprises. The construction of the complex will help the Murmansk region solve the problem of the lack of the required volume of capacities for the repair of civil vessels, he said.