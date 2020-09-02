Russia not in talks with ICRC on delivery of its coronavirus vaccine, says envoy

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow has not been holding talks with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) about deliveries of the Russian coronavirus vaccine as aid to the nations in need, Russia’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman on Wednesday.

"There are no negotiations with the Red Cross on the vaccine," the diplomat said answering a relevant question. "Despite the fact that the ICRC is really interested in solving the problem like any other UN specialized agency."

Gatilov added that Moscow was discussing with the ICRC the additional financial aid.

"In particular, a possibility of a target contribution of about 500,000 Swiss francs to the Red Cross in addition to the regular annual contribution is being considered," he said. "Those 500,000 will be channeled to combat the pandemic.".