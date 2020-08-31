Gazprom transfers $1.35 bln to PGNiG under Stockholm Arbitration decision

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Gazprom transferred 100 bln rubles ($1.35 bln) to Polish energy company PGNiG according to the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration, which will not affect the process of appealing, Head of Gazprom's Financial and Economic Department Alexander Ivannikov said during a conference call with investors.

"Also in the second quarter, Gazprom Export paid Polish company PGNiG 100 billion rubles in accordance with the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration," he said.

Ivannikov explained that this payment will not affect the appeal process of this decision and will not damage the company's position. "Gazprom Export continues to appeal against the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration, and the transfer of funds does not damage our position during the appeal," he said.