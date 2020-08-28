Hainan's Sanya hashes over ways to better cruise business amid pandemic

HAIKOU, August 28. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities held a symposium in the resort city of Sanya, at which representatives of China's scientific and business circles discussed the main problems, opportunities and prospects for the development of the cruise business amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, announced the regional administration.

"The participants worked out in detail strategic solutions to boost the yachting and cruise business at Hainan's free trade port," reads a statement published on the website of the Hainan administration.

It specifies that Chinese businessmen, officials and scientific experts this time paid great attention to the issues of modernization and development of sea tourism. The main task of the discussions was to find effective solutions that will allow organizing cruise tours and all kinds of sea voyages with minimal risks in a difficult epidemiological situation in the world.

In order to coordinate these issues, Chen Shi, the head of the research center of the China Classification Society (CCS), which promotes the development of shipping by providing industry-specific enterprises with advanced international specifications and standards, came here from Shanghai. Moreover, heads of scientific structures at government agencies that deal with theoretical issues of transport development and the formulation of a national economic strategy attended the event as well.

"Sanya is located in an excellent place with a unique climate," the Hainan administration notes. "Due to this, in recent years, both yachting and cruise business have been dynamically developing here."

According to statistics, the island has 14 ports with marinas equipped for the needs of yachting. In total, there are more than 2,300 thousand berths on Hainan, adapted for amateur and cruise ships. The province has about 750 registered yachts and 150 service companies.