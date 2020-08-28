Hainan reports an increase in luxury goods sales at duty free stores

SANYA, August 27. /TASS/. Sales of luxury goods at Hainan's duty free shops from July 1 to August 18 2020 reached 1.2 billion yuan (about $ 173.7 million), up by 420% over the same period last year, Xinhua reported.

According to the news agency, this dynamics is seen due to the increase of the quota for one person for purchases in duty free stores from 30,000 to 100,000 yuan (from $ 4,200 to 14,200), as well as the expansion the list of duty free goods from 38 to 45 items.

The article notes that due to the sharp decline in international travel amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the tourism business is under pressure. At the same time, the measures taken by the authorities are helping to revive consumption, in particular, in the duty free segment.

"Expanding the list of duty free goods is widely welcomed by consumers," the agency quoted the head of the provincial department of commerce Chen Xi as saying. The latest adjustments to duty-free shopping on Hainan have led to a kind of consumer boom in the luxury segment, he pointed out. The most popular, according to Chen Xi, are mobile phones, expensive alcoholic beverages, as well as tablets and other gadgets. The official also pointed out that the latest changes contribute to attracting new customers and tourists to the region: if earlier some goods were available in duty free shops only when traveling abroad, now they can be purchased without leaving China — on the Island of Hainan.

According to the latest official data, as of August 18, total sales of Hainan's duty free shops are up 250% year-on-year since July 1, when the one-person shopping quota was increased. The corresponding figure for the specified period exceeded 5 billion yuan (about $ 720 million). During this time, about 740,000 people visited the island's duty free shops, which is by 70% more than in the same period last year.

There are currently four duty free shops on the island: two of them are located in the provincial capital, Haikou, and the rest — in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao. Last week, the local authorities announced three more duty free shops will open in the province by the end of 2020 in Sanya.