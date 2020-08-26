Rusal to open new sales office in Shanghai

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Rusal plans to open a new sales office in Shanghai, press service of the Russian aluminum producer told TASS on Wednesday.

"Considering our strategy of sales growth on the Asian market and particularly in China, where we have accumulated vast experience, opening of our own office correspondence to the company’s aspiration for global leadership in production of low-carbon aluminum. The Chinese market wins in its turn from receiving low-carbon aluminum, whose volume in China is limited," the company says.

Rusal currently has trade representative offices in Beijing and Hong Kong.