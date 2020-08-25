Hainan's yachting industry restored to 2019 figures amid the pandemic

HAIKOU, August 24. /TASS/. Hainan's yachting industry has recovered to last year's levels amid an improvement in the coronavirus epidemic. According to the regional transport department, on January-June, yachts registered on the island went to sea 52,000 times, and the total number of those traveling exceeded 347,000.

According to the authorities, the industry recovered the fastest in July - last month, the number of Hainan yachts out at sea increased by 80.5% compared to the seventh month of last year, and the number of travelers — by 32.5% year on year.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the yachting industry, according to the management statement. In order to overcome the negative consequences, the Hainan authorities are taking measures to revive yacht tourism, develop international cooperation, as well as improve emergency response mechanisms.

According to the transport authorities, there are currently 14 marinas (yacht parking), more than 2,300 berths on Hainan, about 150 enterprises related to the yachting industry operate in the province. According to the head of the department Deng Xiaogang, "in the future, the province will continue to develop the cruise market, focus on providing quality services in this industry and training." "We will promote the development of cruise tourism and the establishment of Sanya as an international cruise port," he told the Hainan Daily.

Over recent years, the provincial government has paid particular attention to the development of the yachting industry. Last year, a plan for the development of yacht tourism on the island was announced, according to which a free passage travel was established between Hainan and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau for sailing, motor and sailing-motor ships intended for recreation or sports.

Earlier this year, the authorities approved a project to build an artificial island in the Wenchang area off the east coast of Hainan, which will become a hub for yachting and water sports. Its total area will occupy almost 26 hectares and will be divided into three thematic parts: a yacht tourism zone, a water sports center and a recreational zone. The first of them will include berths, exhibition areas and centers for the rental and maintenance of yachts, as well as areas for their sales, which will not be subject to duties. According to the authors of the project, anyone can come here on their own boat or rent a yacht on the spot to enjoy a sea voyage and feel like the captain of a ship.