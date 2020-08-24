Hainan to hold hospitality fair in fall for Chinese, ASEAN companies

HAIKOU, August 24. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities are planning to hold a hospitality fair on November 27-29 to involve as many representatives of the national business community as possible, as well as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) companies in the regional free trade port projects, reported by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

“So far we cannot announce the list of participating countries. However, we expect that the event will attract the attention of companies from other countries of the region,” a representative of the department for the development of foreign trade department told TASS correspondent on the phone.

The event will be held at the International Exhibition Center in Haikou, on area of 30,000 square meters. More than 500 companies are expected to present their goods and services at the fair. The Chinese government expects the number of visitors to exceed 20,000 in three days.

"We believe that this fair will give many companies new opportunities to expand their business through Hainan's free trade port," the organizers said.

The exhibition will include nine thematic sections dedicated to specialized equipment, interiors, security systems, furniture and all kinds of household items, kitchen goods, drinks, semi-finished products and ready-made food products, which are served to guests in hotel restaurants, and more.