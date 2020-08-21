Euro above 88 rubles first time from March 30

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The euro added 0.53% and climbed to 88.03 rubles during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, according to trading data.

The euro rate was above 88 rubles last time on March 30 of this year.

The euro accelerated later on to the increase by 0.67% and was traded at 88.15 rubles. The dollar rose by 1.38% to 74.81 rubles at the same time.

Brent oil futures prices with settlement in October 2020 dropped by 1.6% to $44.17 a barrel on the London-based ICE today. The WTI oil was traded at $42.04 a barrel, down 1.8%.