Investment in Hainan's companies modernization up by 5.6% in July

HAIKOU, August 20. /TASS/. Investment in fixed assets — a key indicator of modernization and optimization of companies' activities — grew by 5.6% from January to July on Hainan, reported the regional statistical office.

According to a report, the dynamics was 2.6 percentage points higher than in the January- June period. In the structure of financing, the costs of ensuring the security of enterprises have increased especially noticeably. Expenditures on equipment amid the pandemic and a temporary decline in business activity were lower than in the same period last year, however over the recent months, as noted, there has been a steady upward trend.

"This year has turned out to be different from the previous ones. <...> However, despite numerous difficulties and serious challenges, Hainan continues to stick to the principles of development, follow the path of transformation and intensive growth," reads a commentary on statistics, published on the official page of the propaganda department of the provincial party committee on WeChat.

According to the document, over seven months investments in fixed assets of Hainan companies related to the agricultural sector (2.1 times) and industrial production (12.3%) increased especially significantly. At the same time, in the service sector they increased less significantly — by 3.6%. According to the authorities, the share of funds allocated for the purchase and renovation of real estate in the region continues to fluctuate at 40%, which "indicates an effective distribution of capital investments in the growth of the gross regional product."