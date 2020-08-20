Three new duty free stores to open on Hainan by the end of 2020

HAIKOU, August 20. /TASS/. Three new duty free shops will open before the end of this year in China's southern Hainan province, reported Xinhua citing local authorities.

The authorities explained the need to increase the number of duty free shops in the province by the growing number of tourists and high demand for duty free goods. All three new stores will be located in the resort city of Sanya. One of them will open at the airport, and the other two — in the city suburbs.

Duty free shops are part of the government's plan to promote Hainan's international tourism.

Since July, Hainan's quota for one person for purchases in duty free shops has been increased from 30,000 to 100,000 yuan (from $ 4,200 to $ 14,200), and the list of duty free goods has been expanded from 38 to 45 items.

Four duty free shops are currently open on Hainan: two of them are located in the provincial capital, Haikou, the rest — in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao. According to the latest data, their sales in May amounted to more than 1.9 billion yuan (about $ 279 million), which is by 141% more compared to the same period last year.

Over the recent years, Hainan's duty free zones have shown solid revenue growth. Thus, in 2018, sales in duty free shops on Hainan reached 10.1 billion yuan (about $ 1.47 billion), which is about 26% of the corresponding national figure. Last year, sales grew by more than 34%, to 13.61 billion yuan ($ 1.97 billion).