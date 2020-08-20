Dollar rate rises to 73.41 rubles, euro - up to 86.94 rubles as Thursday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The dollar-to-ruble rate rose by 0.14%, to 73.41 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange. The euro rate added 0.21%, reaching 86.94 rubles. This is according to the trading dare as of 10:00 Moscow time.

As of 10:14 Moscow time, the dollar rate added 0.36% and amounted to 73.57 rubles, the euro rate went up 0.5% to 87.21 rubles.

The cost of the October futures contract for Brent crude oil on the ICE Exchange in London is dropping by 0.75% to $45.03 per barrel. WTI crude is trading at $42.75 a barrel, 0.8% below its previous close.