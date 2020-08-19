Direct flights from Noyabrsk in the north to southern resort of Sochi are due in 2021

TASS, August 19. Direct flights from Noyabrsk (the Yamalo-Nenets Region) to the Black Sea resort of Sochi will begin in 2021, the region’s Governor Dmitry Artyukhov said at a meeting with local residents on Tuesday.

"I promise that from 2021 we shall have flights from Noyabrsk to Sochi," he said in response to numerous requests from the locals.

In 2020, the region has opened flights to Simferopol (Crimea) and Sochi from Salekhard and Novy Urengoi. Flights from Noyabrsk are operated to Simferopol.

The Yamalo-Nenets Region’s territory lies mostly north of the Polar Circle. The climate is cold. Winters last for up to eight months.