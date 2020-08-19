Hainan's first smart cars regulation to come into force on October 1 — media

HAIKOU, August 18. /TASS/. Hainan’s office for industry and IT together with regional departments of transport and public security drafted the first document in the history of the island regulating the use of smart cars. According to Haikou Daily, the new standards will come into force starting October 1.

As the news outlet writes, the first stage of the new measures ensuring control over roads designated for self-driving vehicles, will begin to work in a pilot mode. The authorities intend to draw as many companies able to boost the creation of specific infrastructure as possible, and also development of a number of sectors for smart cars on Hainan to become a common concept for everyone.

According to the Hainan administration, if a self-driving vehicle will have been used for a year with no accidents, its owner (organization) will get the right to use the vehicle on the highways. Moreover, the smart vehicle must have an overall distance of at least 10,000 km.

The Chinese government plans to gradually expand the scope of the territory where one can use self-driving vehicles taking into account the city landscape and all possible risks. There are mandatory insurance packages in case of accidents, available upon buying the vehicle.

According to official plans, Hainan by 2030 intends to stop selling cars running on gas or diesel. The authorities assume that within 10 years they will ensure the creation of 940,000 charging stations, and the number of cars running on alternative energy sources will exceed a million win ten years.