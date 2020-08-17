Hainan holds ceremony for signing investment agreements worth $2 bln

HAIKOU, August 17. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities held a ceremony to sign a package of investment agreements for the implementation of 59 big projects. According to the regional administration, the total amount of contracts exceeded 14.2 billion yuan ($ 2 billion at the current exchange rate).

"The parties agreed to cooperate in tourism, modern services, in the field of high technologies," reads a statement published on the website of the Hainan government on WeChat. "Twelve of these projects will be carried out with the participation of foreign capital."

It is clarified that the collective signing was attended by representatives of the International Chinese Investment Corporation for Property Management (CITIC), such large companies as China Merchants, Alibaba, Huawei, the German TUI Group and Japan's Itochu.

The local administration holds a signing ceremony of dozens of investment agreements on important projects related to the development of a regional free trade port from time to time in Haikou. A unique platform, the first of this kind in China, has been created in the province, thanks to which foreign businessmen and companies have an opportunity to set up an office, subsidiary structure, or organize production from scratch on preferential terms. Due to this, modern enterprises operating in such industries as the production of alternative energy sources and new materials, as well as in the field of civil aviation, medicine and finance, have been set up on the Island of Hainan.