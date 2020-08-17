Media: Russian diplomat suggests Hainan should strengthen cooperation with Russia

HAIKOU, August 17. /TASS/. Attache of the Russian Consulate General in Guangzhou (South China) Ilya Chubarov during an interview with local media praised the development potential of Hainan's free trade port and advised using favorable factors to boost cooperation with Russia, reported the Sanya Daily.

"In 2019, 290,000 Russian tourists visited Hainan. I am sure that in the future the number of tourists from Russia will increase here," the publication quotes the Russian diplomat as saying. "During my current visit to Hainan, I realized that the cooperation of Russia's regions with the city of Sanya and Hainan will not be limited to tourism. Hainan's free trade port creates unprecedented opportunities for development."

Chubarov noted that amid the ongoing changes, Hainan has new chances to increase cooperation with Russia both in the field of medicine, investments, and in the trade and humanitarian sphere. He clarified that during his last trip to the island, he visited Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Zone, the Ecological Innovation Development Park, and the local science city of Yazhouwan. "All this testifies to Hainan's investment attractiveness and development potential," added the diplomat.

Earlier, the provincial administration announced that more than 70 diplomatic officials from 37 countries visited Hainan to discuss prospects for intensifying international cooperation. During the trip, a "strategic symposium on important economic issues" was held.

According to the head of the international relations department of the regional party committee Wang Sheng, Hainan will continue to "expand the circle of foreign friends" and will attract more and more global resources for economic development.