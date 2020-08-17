Hainan to take part in digital yuan testing

HAIKOU, Aigust 17. /TASS/. Hainan was among the regions selected by the Chinese central government for digital yuan testing, according to a message of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

In April 2020, experimental use of digital currency began in the cities of Shenzhen, Chengdu, Suzhou and Xiongan Special Economic Zone near Beijing. According to the ministry, at the first stage, the digital yuan testing zone will be expanded to the so-called metropolitan region (Beijing and Tianjin cities, as well as Hebei province), the Yangtze River Delta in the east (Shanghai and its surroundings), the Big Bay region (Guangdong province, as well as special administrative regions of China - Hong Kong and Macau), as well as other provinces in the central and western part of the country.

During the second phase of "more comprehensive testing", the currency will be introduced in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai and Chongqing, as well as in Hainan Province. In addition, the digital yuan will be tested in 23 more cities and municipalities. Thus, Hainan will become the only China's province, in addition to the cities of central subordination, which will be allowed to test this technology.

In June the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.