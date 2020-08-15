Russia, Switzerland resume air travel

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Starting from Saturday, Russia and Switzerland will resume air travel, suspended in late March amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

At the moment, flights between the two states will be carried out only by Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot. The first flight from Moscow to Geneva is scheduled to take off at 15:60 Moscow time on Saturday. So far, only one flight a week is scheduled.

SWISS, an air carrier from Switzerland, also plans to resume flights to Moscow but is yet to name the exact date. "It is yet impossible to confirm a date for resumption, because it is yet to be approved by the authorities," a SWISS spokesperson said.

On August 5, the government of Switzerland excluded Russia from the list of countries with increased novel coronavirus infection risks. From August 8, Switzerland no longer requires a compulsory 10-day quarantine for passengers arriving from Russia. However, the country remains closed for tourists from Russia, allowing only holders of a Swiss residence permit to enter its territory.

On March 18, Russia shut down its borders for all foreigners to curb the spread of coronavirus. Furthermore, international passenger air travel was fully suspended on March 27. From August 1, Russia has been gradually lifting restrictions on international flights, resuming air service with Turkey, the United Kingdom and Tanzania.

Passengers of international flights will have to comply with new requirements. All Russians who arrive to the country from abroad are to fill a special form on the portal of state services prior to their registration to the flight. Moreover, within three days after arriving to the country, Russian citizens are to undergo a novel coronavirus test and upload the result to the state services portal.