Swiss International Air Lines plans to restart flights to Russia, no date fixed

Russia to resume flights to and from Switzerland on August 15

GENEVA, August 14. /TASS/. The Switzerland-based Swiss International Air Lines plans to resume flights to Russia suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic but the specific date depends on the decision of authorities, spokesperson of the air carrier Meike Fuhlrott told TASS on Friday.

"We do indeed plan to resume flights to Russia; no resumption date can however be confirmed yet as it is subject to the authorities’ approval," the spokesperson said.

Russia's operator Aeroflot informed earlier that flights to Geneva will begin from August 15.