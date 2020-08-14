Hainan officially launches international integrated system for investors

HAIKOU, August 14. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities have announced the official launch of an international integrated system for registering investors' activities, reported the Hainan Daily.

Hainan's system for investors is China's first comprehensive investment service platform, test-launched last April. This service integrates the administrative systems of a number of state bodies, in particular, those involved in attracting investment, market regulation and management, as well as economic development and reforms.

The integrated system provides foreign and Chinese investors with business consulting services, registration of enterprises, management of bank accounts, registration of construction and other support investors might need. With the help of this integrated platform, entrepreneurs will be able to arrange 179 types of various services. Thanks to the optimization of administrative work, the number of documents submitted by investors to the "window" will decrease by 55%, and the time for consideration and approval of documents will be reduced by almost 70%, the publication explains.

The minimum period for consideration of applications from businessmen is two working days.

The Hainan authorities believe the integrated system will create an open, transparent and predictable investment climate in the province, as well as facilitate the activity of various market players, which will ultimately contribute to Hainan's free trade port.

Hainan's free trade zone

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.