More than 70 diplomats to discuss international trade cooperation on Hainan

HAIKOU, August 14. /TASS/. More than 70 diplomatic officials from 37 countries arrived on Hainan to discuss the prospects for enhancing international trade and economic cooperation, reporte the Hainan administration.

"This is the largest simultaneous visit by foreign diplomats since our province was founded [in 1988 — TASS]," said Wang Sheng, head of the international relations department of the regional party committee as quoted by Hainan's state website.

He specified that the event will run until August 15 and can be considered "the first strategic symposium on important economic issues" since the beginning of June, when the General Program for the establishment of Hainan's Free Trade Port was published. As the official noted, representatives of all five continents are participating in this multilateral dialogue.

According to the event's program, the guests will attend the ceremony of signing agreements on construction of big facilities. They will also visit sites whwre companies operating in IT industry, cruise and medical tourism, modern services and advanced technologies are located.

"The arrival of foreign diplomats demonstrates that Hainan's free trade port is attracting more and more international attention," Wang Sheng said. According to the official, Hainan will continue to expand its "circle of foreign friends" and will draw more and more global resources for the development of the region's economy.