S7 signs contract on supply of two Boeing 737-800BC freighters

MOSCOW, August 13 /TASS/. S7 has signed a contract with leasing company GECAS for supply of two Boeing 737-800BCF air freighters, the Russian air carrier said on Thursday. These are the first airplanes fully focused on freight transportation only in the airline fleet.

S7 Airlines "plans to receive two Boeing 737-800BCF aircraft in freight configuration in November 2020 and in January 2021. These will be the first planes in the S7 Airlines fleet fully focused on freight carriage over midrange routes. S7 Cargo, the master agent for sales of freight transportation by S7 Group of Companies, will implement commercial management of cargo traffic," the company said.

"The extra capacities will be engaged in destinations with high demand and limited capacities of freight compartments of passenger aircraft. The wide geography of S7 Airlines’ flights, cooperation with leading logistical companies and branched network of agents enable us to carry various categories of goods and mail within short terms and support efficient loading of aircraft. According to our estimate, new airplanes will enable increasing the volume of transported cargo and mail by 30%," S7 Cargo CEO Ilya Yaroslavtsev said in a comment.

Lifting capacity of airplanes is 23.9 tonnes. The flight range is up to 3,750 km.