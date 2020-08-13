Hainan's e-commerce revenue increases by 60% in half a year

HAIKOU, August 12. /TASS/. Sales of Hainan's e-commerce companies from January to June increased by 60% year-on-year to 49.8 billion yuan (about $ 7.2 billion), announced the regional Department of Industry and IT.

"Thus, we are confidently moving towards the target of 100 billion yuan (approximately $ 14.5 billion) per year," the ministry said in a statement.

The authorities note that over the recent years this sector of the economy, with which online production and training technologies, research programs, real estate projects, as well as cultural leisure and entertainment are closely linked, has been dynamically developing. According to the statement, 12 key enterprises were set up on Hainan, which play a key role in creating high-quality products and services with high added value.

According to the department, over the recent years an increasingly important role in the development of the Internet industry in the region has been assigned to special innovative sites — an eco- friendly industrial park for the development of RSC software in the city of Chengmai in the north of the island and the Fullsing industrial zone, located 30 km to the north-east. Moreover, nearby there is a new facility owned by telecommunications corporation Tencent, with investments exceeding 10 billion yuan ($ 1.5 billion).

"Fullsing is home to Alibaba and ByteDance's TouTiao division. In addition, there is a subsidiary of the largest national VOD service — iQIYI, China's MeeLive streaming platform," Ma Liang, deputy general director of the industrial zone, told reporters. "They represent Hainan's internet industry."

He specified that Fullsing occupies an area of about 17 hectares and will officially open in the second half of 2021. At the same time, more than 5,800 companies are already operating on the territory of RSC, the revenue of which over six months exceeded 31.5 billion yuan (more than $ 4.5 billion). These enterprises account for about 85% of Hainan's Internet industry, of which one in four is engaged in the creation of a variety of digital content, including the development of computer games.