China's commerce minister points out investors 'very important' for Hainan's development

HAIKOU, August 12. /TASS/.Foreign investors play an important role in Hainan's free trade port, pointed out the Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan said adding the Chinese authorities intend to create comfortable conditions for them.

"It is necessary to consistently implement Hainan's free trade port project, create a transparent and equal atmosphere for business so that foreign investors can develop there calmly and without fear," China Central Television (CCTV) quoted him as saying.

As the minister clarified, the Chinese government seeks to constantly increase the investment potential of the region and increase the scale of capital concentrated there by removing restrictions and eliminating barriers for foreign companies. "We need to experiment more," Zhong Shan stressed.

He noted that the coronavirus pandemic came as a shock to the Chinese economy, which faced major challenges in the first half of the year. "However, thanks to the combined efforts of the management and all subordinate structures, the development results turned out to be better than we expected. This applies to both foreign trade and foreign investment, consumption," the head of the ministry concluded.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.