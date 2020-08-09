Hainan's Sanya exceeds the number of flights compared to 2019 level

HAIKOU, August 9. /TASS/. The total number of domestic flights carried out in July through Hainan's Sanya airport exceeded the figure for the same period last year, reported the local newspaper Sanya Daily.

In July, according to the official data, a total of 9,409 passenger flights were carried out through Sanya, both arrival and departure. In July last year, this figure amounted to 9,331 flights. As for general aviation, the newspaper points out, 12,583 flights were made through Sanya in July, which is by 620% more than in the same period in 2019. The peak of traffic since the beginning of this year was recorded on July 28, the number reaching 347 flights.

From January to June 2020, the newspaper writes, the flight completion rate according to the schedule at Fenghuang International Airport in Sanya reached 92.71%.

The rapid resumption of air travel affected by the coronavirus pandemic to its previous level is associated with a number of factors, including, in particular, an increase in the quota per person for purchases in duty free stores on the island, the lifting of the ban on group tourist trips, an improvement in the epidemiological situation and an active construction of Hainan's trade port.