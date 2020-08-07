Hainan's Sanya sees an increase in the number of hi-tech enterprises on the island

SANYA, Augist 7. /TASS/. The number of high-tech enterprises in Hainan's Sanya has reached 37, the Hainan Daily reported.

These are state-level enterprises developing fifth generation (5G) mobile communications, satellite Internet, AI (artificial intelligence), blockchain and other advanced technologies. At the end of 2018, there were 19 such companies in Sanya. In less than two years, their number has almost doubled.

In January 2020, the local government issued a rule to support Sanya's high-tech industry. It provides for the allocation of financial assistance to the relevant enterprises - a one-time payment in the amount of 100,000- 500,000 yuan ($14,280 - 71,400).

Hainan Province and Sanya, in particular, are actively developing high technology. For example, during the year Sanya plans to build about 1,400 5G base stations. The Sanya authorities plan to implement over 30 projects using fifth generation communication networks. Among them are initiatives in urban management, healthcare, education, tourism, transport, road construction and other industries.

About Hainan's free trade port

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.