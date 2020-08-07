Hainan simplifies administrative procedures for business in six more industrial parks

HAIKOU, August 7. /TASS/. The Hainan administration has expanded the list of industrial parks that have simplified administrative procedures for doing business. According to Xinhua, the changes will affect six special economic zones.

The list includes the Yangpu Economic Development Area, the Jiangdong New District and the Haikou Comprehensive Bonded Zone, the Sanya Central Business District, the Wenchang International Space Town and the Lian International Education Experimental Zone in Lingshui County. The simplification of administrative procedures affects, in particular, the cancellation of the report on the feasibility study of companies' projects on these territories. Moreover, the local administration will simultaneously assess the impact on the environment, safety of soil and water resources, energy conservation and other features of an industrial park comprehensively.

In March 2019, the Hainan administration introduced these measures to simplify the bureaucratic process in Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, Haikou High-Tech Development Area, and Laocheng Economic Development Zone. Last October, Yazhou Bay Science City, Dongfang Port Industrial Park and Wanling Agricultural Logistics Park were added to the list of industrial parks with simplified procedures for doing business.

About Hainan's free trade port

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.