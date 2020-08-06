Total sales at Hainan duty free stores in July reach $358 mln

HAIKOU, August 6. /TASS/. Total sales at Hainan duty free shops nearly tripled in July after increasing the quota for one person. According to the Hainan Daily, the corresponding figure last month reached 2.5 billion yuan (about $ 358 million).

One customer spent an average of 5,527 yuan (about $ 801) in the local duty free stores, an 82% increase over the same period last year, the newspaper cites data from the local finance department. The most popular goods were mobile phones and alcohol. They accounted for 66% and 22% of the total sales, respectively.

"I believe that the benefits of the new category and pricing policy will allow to more efficiently motivate Chinese people looking to shop overseas to Hainan," Huang Shengqiang, Dean of the School of Customs and Public Administration of Shanghai Customs College, was quoted as saying.

Since July, Hainan's quota for one person for purchases in duty free shops has been increased from 30,000 to 100,000 yuan (from $ 4,200 to $ 14,200), and the list of duty-free goods has been expanded from 38 to 45 items.

Four duty free shops are currently open on Hainan: two of them are located in the provincial capital, Haikou, the rest — in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao. According to the latest data, their sales in May amounted to more than 1.9 billion yuan (about $ 279 million), which is by 141% more compared to the same period last year.

Over the recent years, Hainan's duty free zones have shown solid revenue growth. Thus, in 2018, sales in duty free shops on Hainan reached 10.1 billion yuan (about $ 1.47 billion), which is about 26% of the corresponding national figure. Last year, sales grew by more than 34%, to 13.61 billion yuan ($ 1.97 billion).