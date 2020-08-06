Russia’s Accounts Chamber expenses reach $63.14 mln in 2019

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Expenditures of the Russian Accounts Chamber in 2019 amounted to 4.6 bln rubles ($63.14 mln), which is 4.9% more than was included in the federal budget, according to the conclusion of the Accounts Chamber.

According to the report, cash execution in 2019 amounted to 4.6 bln rubles ($63.14 mln), or 104.9% of the budgetary allocations approved by Federal Law N459-FZ.

At the same time, 2.89 bln rubles ($39.67 mln) fell on wages. The department's revenues in 2019 amounted to 10.3 mln rubles ($141,393), which is 2.2-fold less than the forecast. The volume of unused funds amounted to 3.7% of the allocated federal budget funds.