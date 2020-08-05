Hainan's clinics begin to cover insurance of oncology patients

HAIKOU, August 5. /TASS/. Clinics in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Zone (the east of Hainan) have begun to cover patients' expenses for many drugs used to treat cancer, the Hainan Daily reported.

According to the news outlet, this measure "has a global scale." It applies to people who pay an annual premium of 29 yuan (about $ 4) and use the services of hospitals located in this special zone.

The insurance can cover the cost of drugs, the total cost of which does not exceed 1 million yuan (about $ 142,000). The list of such drugs for the fight against cancer includes about 70 Chinese and foreign drugs.

"Thus, the gap in the insurance system of Hainan was closed," said Gu Gang, head of the Lecheng Zone Administration. He specified that the corresponding program is being implemented with the active support of not only the government, but also the business community, individual interested companies. The main task is to "improve the people's well-being", "to form a diversified insurance system on the island."

Lecheng Medical Tourism Zone with an area of ​​20 square km was created in 2013. Billions of dollars have been invested in the development of advanced infrastructure. There are Chinese and Western medicine clinics providing world-class wellness services.

By 2025, the authorities plan to set up modern laboratories in this part of Hainan and introduce a number of the latest technologies.