Hainan's three cities to introduce mandatory waste sorting starting from October 1

HAIKOU, August 5. /TASS/. The administrative center of Hainan the city of Haikou as well as the cities of Sansha and Danzhou will introduce mandatory sorting of household waste starting from October 1, reported www.hinews.cn.

Separate waste collection will be carried out in four categories: "recyclable waste", "hazardous waste", "food waste" and "other waste". According to the news outlet, the construction of new facilities in these cities should be carried out in accordance with the requirements for waste sorting. All the necessary conditions must be created on the territory of residential micro-districts, and special equipment for separate waste collection must be installed.

Earlier, the Hainan Daily reported that mandatory sorting of household waste from October 1 is also introduced in the resort city of Sanya.

In 2020, the government of Hainan introduced separate waste collection in such cities as Haikou (the administrative center of the region), Sanya, Sansha and Danzhou. In addition, the authorities will create marine stations for environmental monitoring of water conditions, as well as build four waste incineration plants. In 2020, the Hainan authorities intend to build water treatment facilities in cities, villages and ports, as well as create marine sanitary zones in coastal areas to combat pollution of the oceans. The government also intends to revive forests and plant 280 hectares of mangrove forests.

In order to combat environmental pollution and protect the ecology, the Hainan authorities intend to completely stop selling gasoline and diesel cars on the island by 2030. In order to do so, the government will encourage the people to buy electric vehicles and hybrids, as well as develop the necessary infrastructure.